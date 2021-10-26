Jesse Watters Says Kamala Harris And Biden Are Avoiding Each Other: ‘They Don’t Want Both Of Their Bad Poll Numbers To Rub Off’

Fox News host Jesse Watters said that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were avoiding each other so their bad poll numbers wouldn’t rub off.

Watters pointed to Harris’ poll numbers on “The Five,” calling them “historically bad” and saying that she was less popular than a number of previous vice presidents from Al Gore to Mike Pence. (RELATED: ‘There’s No Head On This Horseman’: Greg Gutfeld Mocks ‘Wokesters’ Who Have No Solutions When Things Go Sideways)

WATCH:

“Kamala Harris is looking for the lifeboats on Biden’s sinking ship. That is an analogy,” Greg Gutfeld began, noting that in recent weeks, Harris had rarely been seen with the president.

“Dana, apparently she is unhappy because she didn’t get any fun jobs. She’s getting like crappy jobs She wants to have fun,” he said.

“I don’t know if she understood what the vice presidential role was,” cohost Dana Perino replied. She went on to compare stories about Harris avoiding joint appearances with Biden to rumors about couples breaking up.

“You have to ask who is breaking up with who,” she continued, adding that Harris’ team might be leaking stories that suggested she didn’t want to be seen with Biden when the exact opposite was the case.

Gutfeld and Watters agreed that was a possibility, noting that Harris had failed at her job managing the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border

“So Jesse, she failed at the border, so why does she get a second bite of the apple?” Gutfeld asked, prompting Watters to joke, “There is a gender strategy.”

Watters then suggested that both Biden and Harris could be intentionally avoiding joint appearances – and for the same reasons.

“They’re both avoiding each other because they don’t want both of their bad poll numbers to rub off on each other. It’s pretty funny. Her numbers are historically bad,” he said. “She’s less popular than Pence, than Gore, than Dick Cheney, than Joe Biden was when he was with Barack Obama, and now she is complaining like she has not been in great roles.”

Watters concluded by saying that Harris had failed at every major job she had been given, adding, “Permission to make a sports analogy? This would be like a wide receiver that just dropped three presses and then complains to the press after the game that he’s not getting the ball enough.”