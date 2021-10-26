‘I Still Want Justice’: Britney Spears Sends Message To Her Family About Conservatorship

Britney Spears sent a message to her family about wanting “justice” amid her conservatorship battle and said they hurt her more “deeper than” they’ll “ever know.”

The 39-year-old singer captioned her post on Instagram Monday talking about when people you love are only available when “it’s convenient for them,” calling it “humiliating” when a person sets aside time to have lunch with someone and they “bail” right after or are only there for a few minutes. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

“It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened [up] to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after,” Spears wrote. “Well I’m no longer available to any of them now!” (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“I don’t mind being alone … and actually I’m tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa,” she added. “If you’re rude to me then I’m done … peace out!”

“This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know,” Spears continued. “I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice! I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life … do you know how hard that is?”

The “Toxic” hitmaker has been in the news the last few months after asking a judge to end her 13 year conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears.

A judge removed her father from his role of conservator of her $60 million estate in September after 13 years and suspended him immediately from serving in the role.

Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.