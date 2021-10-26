Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin On USC Rumors: ‘That’s A Joke To Me’

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin apparently has zero interest in USC.

Tomlin’s name has recently been tied to the opening in Los Angeles as the Trojans search for a new coach, but he made it clear Tuesday he’s not interested. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Carson Palmer has been included in conversations surrounding #USC next Head Football Coach and he says #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is a name that could be in the mix. pic.twitter.com/GJpar0cZUy — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 25, 2021

When smacking down the rumors, the head coach of the Steelers said, “That’s a joke to me.” He further asked during his angry response “Why would I have any interest in coaching college football?”

You can watch his full comments below.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin swiftly rejects any speculation he’d be a candidate for the USC job. “Never say next, but never.” pic.twitter.com/EiP1spB4jc — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2021

I don’t think Tomlin will be the next coach at USC, but that level of outrage 100% came off as rehearsed to me.

It was like I was watching a guy acting in the mirror. It hardly felt organic. It felt like Tomlin had a point that he wanted to prove and he was going out of his way to make it.

Tomlin on USC job rumors. “That’s a joke to me. I have one of the best jobs in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football. That’ll be the last time I address it…there’s not a booster with a big enough check.” #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 26, 2021

All he needed to say was that he wasn’t interested and then move on. Instead, he seemed to get super outraged, took a shot at downgrading to college football and then walked away.

Give me a break. That was a dude who thought he was in a movie looking for a viral moment.

Mike Tomlin on USC/LSU rumors: “That’s a joke to me…there’s not a booster with a big enough blank check. Anyone asking Sean Payton about that? Andy Reid about that?” — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 26, 2021

Next time, take a deep breath and relax.