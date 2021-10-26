Editorial

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin On USC Rumors: ‘That’s A Joke To Me’

Mike Tomlin (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1453038526996549633/)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin apparently has zero interest in USC.

Tomlin’s name has recently been tied to the opening in Los Angeles as the Trojans search for a new coach, but he made it clear Tuesday he’s not interested. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When smacking down the rumors, the head coach of the Steelers said, “That’s a joke to me.” He further asked during his angry response “Why would I have any interest in coaching college football?”

You can watch his full comments below.

I don’t think Tomlin will be the next coach at USC, but that level of outrage 100% came off as rehearsed to me.

It was like I was watching a guy acting in the mirror. It hardly felt organic. It felt like Tomlin had a point that he wanted to prove and he was going out of his way to make it.

All he needed to say was that he wasn’t interested and then move on. Instead, he seemed to get super outraged, took a shot at downgrading to college football and then walked away.

Give me a break. That was a dude who thought he was in a movie looking for a viral moment.

Next time, take a deep breath and relax.