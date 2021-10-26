Editorial

REPORT: Jared Goff Hung Up On Sean McVay During Trade Phone Call

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reportedly had some bad blood with Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Goff and draft picks were traded from the Rams to the Lions this past offseason in exchange for Matthew Stafford, and nobody in Detroit was overly happy about the swap. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it turns out Goff didn’t handle leaving the Rams overly well.

According to Jay Glazer, when McVay called the quarterback to inform him of the trade, the Detroit passer hung up on him. Eventually, the two briefly made up after seeing each other in a restaurant.

You can listen to Glazer’s full report below.

I’m not even sure what to make of this report. Do I believe it happened? Well, it’s not exactly very difficult to believe.

Imagine going from the bright lights of Los Angeles and Sean McVay’s electric offense to Detroit. Goff went from a city that revolves around fame to arguably the worst franchise in all of football.

Yeah, it’s not impossible for me to believe that he was upset.

Still, it’s a business and in the business of football, trades happen and rosters change all the time. It’s the nature of the beast.

As a Lions fan, I hate the fact Goff is our quarterback. I’m sure he’s a nice enough guy, but I don’t want him as the face of the franchise.

He’s simply not good enough.

Hopefully, Stafford wins a Super Bowl this season and we can draft a new QB in the coming years. That’d be the best case scenario for everyone involved.