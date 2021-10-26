REPORT: Jared Goff Hung Up On Sean McVay During Trade Phone Call

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reportedly had some bad blood with Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Goff and draft picks were traded from the Rams to the Lions this past offseason in exchange for Matthew Stafford, and nobody in Detroit was overly happy about the swap.

Well, it turns out Goff didn’t handle leaving the Rams overly well.

Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

According to Jay Glazer, when McVay called the quarterback to inform him of the trade, the Detroit passer hung up on him. Eventually, the two briefly made up after seeing each other in a restaurant.

You can listen to Glazer’s full report below.

Jared Goff and Sean McVay weren’t really speaking after Goff was traded to the Lions. Months later, the 2 actually bumped into each other randomly at an LA restaurant. The awkward situation eventually led to the 2 catching up and becoming cordial.@JayGlazer tells the story! pic.twitter.com/rzDQlTm1KV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2021

I’m not even sure what to make of this report. Do I believe it happened? Well, it’s not exactly very difficult to believe.

Imagine going from the bright lights of Los Angeles and Sean McVay’s electric offense to Detroit. Goff went from a city that revolves around fame to arguably the worst franchise in all of football.

Yeah, it’s not impossible for me to believe that he was upset.

Jared Goff connects with Jalen Ramsey in the end zone 🎯

pic.twitter.com/zxoKstzP4d — PFF (@PFF) October 24, 2021

Still, it’s a business and in the business of football, trades happen and rosters change all the time. It’s the nature of the beast.

“I feel like he needs to step up more than he has.” Lions coach Dan Campbell on Jared Goff. pic.twitter.com/hkbG3RkqQj — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 17, 2021

As a Lions fan, I hate the fact Goff is our quarterback. I’m sure he’s a nice enough guy, but I don’t want him as the face of the franchise.

He’s simply not good enough.

Jared Goff…threw it away…on fourth down pic.twitter.com/tvXEX307QW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 17, 2021

Hopefully, Stafford wins a Super Bowl this season and we can draft a new QB in the coming years. That’d be the best case scenario for everyone involved.