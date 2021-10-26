Watch Sandra Bullock In The Intense Trailer For ‘The Unforgivable’

Sandra Bullock’s new movie “The Unforgivable” looks very good.

The plot of the Netflix film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her past, a woman seeks redemption by searching for the sister she left behind.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Not only does it sound interesting, but the trailer is also insanely intense. Give it a watch below. It’s bound to get your blood pumping.

While I can’t say that I’ve watched a ton of Sandra Bullock films, I know enough about her career to know that she’s the real deal.

She’s made several major hits, including “The Blind Side.” So, she knows what it takes to be successful.

Now, she’s bringing fans “The Unforgivable,” and it looks like there’s a lot more going on than meets the eye in this film about a woman who killed a cop.

Clearly, there’s an angle about how she was protecting her young sister when she killed a cop.

“Your life starts here now, not 20 years ago.” pic.twitter.com/TzbJjGoV4m — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 26, 2021

For those of you interested, you can catch Sandra Bullock in “The Unforgivable” starting December 10.

It certainly looks like it’s going to be worth checking out.