Fan Who Gave Tom Brady’s 600th Touchdown Ball Back Gets Laughable Gift Package From The Buccaneers

The fan who returned Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown ball isn’t getting much in return.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion threw his 600th touchdown this past Sunday during a game against Chicago, and Mike Evans ended up just giving the ball to some random fan.

The fan eventually handed the ball back before negotiating himself a great deal.

Mike Evans accidentally gave a fan Tom Brady’s 600th TD ball and the Bucs had to negotiate to get it back 😅 (via @NFLonCBS)pic.twitter.com/j0hfiBPQ1t — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2021

Well, he’s not leaving completely empty-handed. According to Darren Rovell, the fan is getting two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a Mike Evans signed jersey and his game cleats, two tickets for the rest of the season and next season and a $1,000 team store credit.

JUST IN: The deal has been made with the Bucs fan who gave up the Brady ball. He will receive: 2 signed jerseys + a helmet from Tom. A signed Mike Evans jersey + his game cleats. A $1K credit at the Bucs team store. 2 season tickets for the remainder of this season + next — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 25, 2021

I’m not an expert on negotiations in a situation like this, but I’m pretty sure that ball is worth a hell of a lot more than some signed jersey, game cleats and a helmet.

If that ball hit the open market, it probably would have fetched at least several hundred thousand dollars.

Tom Brady said the Bucs fan lost all his leverage once he gave up the 600th TD ball. But Brady is giving him a bitcoin 🤑 pic.twitter.com/upGBpmcMDS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 26, 2021

Yet, the fan gave it away for next to nothing in the grand scheme of things. I never would have made that deal. I would have hung onto the ball until the price was much higher.

The problem the guy made was that he gave it away before reaching a great deal. Once the Bucs had it, what was he really going to do?

His options were very limited.

