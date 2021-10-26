Editorial

Fan Who Gave Tom Brady’s 600th Touchdown Ball Back Gets Laughable Gift Package From The Buccaneers

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The fan who returned Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown ball isn’t getting much in return.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion threw his 600th touchdown this past Sunday during a game against Chicago, and Mike Evans ended up just giving the ball to some random fan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The fan eventually handed the ball back before negotiating himself a great deal.

Well, he’s not leaving completely empty-handed. According to Darren Rovell, the fan is getting two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a Mike Evans signed jersey and his game cleats, two tickets for the rest of the season and next season and a $1,000 team store credit.

I’m not an expert on negotiations in a situation like this, but I’m pretty sure that ball is worth a hell of a lot more than some signed jersey, game cleats and a helmet.

If that ball hit the open market, it probably would have fetched at least several hundred thousand dollars.

Yet, the fan gave it away for next to nothing in the grand scheme of things. I never would have made that deal. I would have hung onto the ball until the price was much higher.

The problem the guy made was that he gave it away before reaching a great deal. Once the Bucs had it, what was he really going to do?

His options were very limited.

Let us know in the comments who much you would have wanted to return the ball.