Man Gets Attacked By An Alligator In Terrifying Viral Video

A man narrowly escaped an absolute disaster in a video making the rounds online.

In a YouTube video posted by NDTV (via ViralHog), a man was swimming in a lake in Brazil when an alligator attacked him and bit his arm. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the insane video below. It might keep you out of the water for awhile.

This is just the latest example of why I don’t mess around with water. I have far too much to live for to be risking getting by an alligator. I’m just not risking it.

Why the hell would I want to get in a lake or the ocean when they’re filled with animals that would love to eat me for a snack?

Imagine waking up, having a sip of coffee, and seeing this in your backyard pic.twitter.com/3P67nkif5C — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 1, 2021

Whether it’s a gator or a shark, it’s a zero sum game for me. One side has to lose and one side has to win, and I’m not losing to an animal. That much I can guarantee you.

It’s on sight if I see an alligator rushing towards me. I’m grabbing the nearest firearm and letting the lead fly!

I’m not risking anything. It’s a war and I’m intent on winning!

