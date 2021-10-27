Atlanta Braves Pitcher Charlie Morton Pitches On A Broken Leg During The World Series

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton showed off some insane heroics during game one of the World Series.

During the 6-2 win over the Astros in game one, Morton suffered a broken right fibula but somehow managed to keep pitching before getting pulled.

This was the Gurriel comebacker that got Morton’s shin in the second inning. My guess is he had to exit because the area swelled over the past inning. pic.twitter.com/NuV4Zm50Yh — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) October 27, 2021

RHP Charlie Morton underwent X-rays tonight that revealed a right fibula fracture. He will miss the remainder of the World Series and is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2022. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 27, 2021

Yes, you read that correctly. Morton pitched on a fractured fibula, which is simply down right insane.

Charlie Morton threw 10 pitches on a broken leg, sat down for a half-inning, threw six more pitches, the last two of which were a 96-mph fastball and 80-mph curveball to strike out Jose Altuve. So, yeah, Charlie Morton threw 16 pitches pushing off the mound with a broken leg. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 27, 2021

There are badasses and then there’s however you want to describe Charlie Morton. I think it’s safe to say he’s carved out his place in history forever.

Charlie Morton did all of this on a broken leg pic.twitter.com/ONuE8boYIf — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 27, 2021

The dude kept pitching, despite having an injury that needed immediate medical attention and ended his season.

If that’s not legendary, then I simply don’t know what is.

Charlie Morton was pitching on a broken leg #Baseballguy pic.twitter.com/KWfMkwvKlj — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 27, 2021

Props to Morton for being one hell of a tough guy. Hopefully, he heals up quickly.