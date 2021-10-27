Editorial

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Charlie Morton Pitches On A Broken Leg During The World Series

Charlie Morton (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton showed off some insane heroics during game one of the World Series.

During the 6-2 win over the Astros in game one, Morton suffered a broken right fibula but somehow managed to keep pitching before getting pulled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. Morton pitched on a fractured fibula, which is simply down right insane.

There are badasses and then there’s however you want to describe Charlie Morton. I think it’s safe to say he’s carved out his place in history forever.

The dude kept pitching, despite having an injury that needed immediate medical attention and ended his season.

If that’s not legendary, then I simply don’t know what is.

Props to Morton for being one hell of a tough guy. Hopefully, he heals up quickly.