The Braves Beating The Astros In Game One Of The World Series Gets Okay TV Ratings

The Atlanta Braves beating the Astros in game one of the World Series got okay TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Braves earning a huge 6-2 victory Tuesday night over the Astros to start the World Series averaged 10.46 million viewers in the early data on Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final number will be even higher.

For comparison, game one of the World Series last season averaged 9.2 million viewers. So, while the data from Tuesday night isn’t outstanding, it is better than last year.

It’s far from outstanding, but at least it’s an improvement.

Honestly, I’m a little surprised the ratings weren’t a bit better, especially considering the Braves being in it seems to have fired up so much of the country.

Apparently, I overestimated how excited people would be because 10.46 million viewers in the early data isn’t exactly stunning.

We’ll see how the ratings shake out for game two Wednesday night!