The Braves Beating The Astros In Game One Of The World Series Gets Okay TV Ratings

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 26: Charlie Morton #50 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Atlanta Braves beating the Astros in game one of the World Series got okay TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Braves earning a huge 6-2 victory Tuesday night over the Astros to start the World Series averaged 10.46 million viewers in the early data on Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final number will be even higher.

 

For comparison, game one of the World Series last season averaged 9.2 million viewers. So, while the data from Tuesday night isn’t outstanding, it is better than last year.

It’s far from outstanding, but at least it’s an improvement.

 

Honestly, I’m a little surprised the ratings weren’t a bit better, especially considering the Braves being in it seems to have fired up so much of the country.

Apparently, I overestimated how excited people would be because 10.46 million viewers in the early data isn’t exactly stunning.

 

We’ll see how the ratings shake out for game two Wednesday night!