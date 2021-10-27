Watch Bruce Willis In The Trailer For ‘Deadlock’

Bruce Willis’ new movie “Deadlock” looks like a rush of adrenaline.

The plot of the movie with Willis, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Bruce Willis stars as Ron Whitlock, a wanted criminal leading a team of mercenaries on a mission of vengeance. Convinced that the government is working against them, the merciless group brutally seizes an energy plant and holds everyone inside hostage. With a nearby town on the brink of massive flooding and destruction, it’s up to one retired elite army ranger Mack Karr (Patrick Muldoon) to save thousands of innocent lives before it’s too late.

Does that sound a bit off the walls? Just wait until you see the actual trailer with the Hollywood star. Fire up below. It’s absolutely unreal. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Bruce Willis hasn’t made a hit in a long time, and I have no idea if “Deadlock” will be a success or a major miss.

What I do know is that it looks fascinating, and it looks like bodies will be hitting the ground. That’s good enough for me.

A bunch of hostages held by crazed gunmen and one guy with a military background trying to stop them sounds like a hell of a time.

For anyone interested, you can catch “Deadlock” starting December 3. I might have to give this one a shot.