Dabo Swinney Says Clemson ‘Has To Re-Learn How To Win,’ Adds Players Aren’t ‘Entitled’ To Success

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney didn’t hold back when talking about the team’s failures this season.

Right now, the Tigers are 4-3 and are coming off an embarrassing loss against Pittsburgh this past Saturday. It’s safe to say the wheels have fallen off this season for the Tigers, and Dabo thinks it’s time to get back to basics. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Anna Hickey, Dabo said on his radio show, “This team has to re-learn how to win. You’re not entitled to win just because you come to Clemson.”

Some people might interpret these comments as Dabo throwing his team under the bus, but I don’t read it that way at all.

Dabo is the second best coach in America, and the only man ahead of him is Nick Saban. The man has two national title rings and he knows what it takes to win.

Right now, Clemson isn’t doing the stuff needed to win, and that’s why they’re 4-3. Fans aren’t happy and Dabo is damn sure not happy.

Clemson has had a ton of success over the years, but that doesn’t mean anything to the 2021 squad. The only thing that matters to them is whether or not they can get the job done, and right now, they absolutely can’t.

So, he wants to hit the reset button and get back to basics.

Also, rumors are continuing to swirl about LSU, and I don’t think those rumors are going to die down anytime soon. In fact, you can expect that noise to only get cranked up.

Is LSU going to hire Dabo Swinney? It’s way more realistic than Clemson fans might want to admit. pic.twitter.com/JrTe0FBJZM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2021

