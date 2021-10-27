Donald Trump FaceTimes With Bryson DeChambeau In Awesome Video

Donald Trump hopped on FaceTime with Bryson DeChambeau in an awesome video.

In an Instagram video posted by @rob_j_trump, the 45th President of the United States was exchanging thoughts over FaceTime with the golf star, and it's a pretty fun video.

Give it a watch below. It’s very entertaining.

Whether you like Trump or not, you do have to enjoy videos like this. He seems eager to talk to just about anyone with some name recognition.

He was out on the course cutting it up, and next thing you know, he’s on FaceTime with one of the best golfers on the planet talking about friends.

This is the kind of content that people crave, and there’s no doubt about that. Imagine explaining what 2021 would be like to someone back in 2010.

Nobody would have believed what we see out of Trump and other politicians, but here we are. He was getting his strokes in and chatting it up with DeChambeau. If you don’t at least find that entertaining, then I don’t know what to tell you.

I have no idea if Trump will return to the White House or not, but I do know he will continue to crank out content for years to come. I am very confident about that.