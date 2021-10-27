Mom, Boyfriend Arrested After Abandoning 3 Children, Allegedly Murdering Fourth

Texas authorities announced Wednesday they have charged a mother and her boyfriend with the murder of a child after remains were found inside a Houston home along.

Brian W. Coulter, 31, was charged with murder after police found the remains of an eight-year-old child inside the home, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. Coulter is the boyfriend of Gloria Y. Williams, who is charged with injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence, according to Gonzalez.

Arrest update for incident at Green Crest: Brian W. Coulter (12-12-89) has been charged in the murder of the complainant. The complainant was 8 years old at the time of his death in 2020. Coulter is the boyfriend of the murdered child’s mother. The mother of the murdered child, — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 27, 2021

The deceased child suffered blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide, CNN reported.

Authorities were alerted to the incident after the deceased child’s older brother called authorities to report the child had been dead for a year in the apartment he was living in with his other siblings, ages 10 and seven, according to KTRK. His mother and Coulter had not been present for months, according to KTRK.

All three surviving children were taken to a local hospital and treated for malnourishment. (RELATED: Man Kills Grandfather With Ax, Claims God Made Him Do It)

“It appears the skeletal remains had been there for an extended period of time,” Gonzalez said, according to the report. “Connecting all the dots, it seems they were in there while the body was deteriorating.”

Gonzalez said the 15-year-old was taking care of his younger siblings, according to CNN.

“It appears that they were basically fending for each other,” noting the kids lived in “pretty deplorable conditions.”