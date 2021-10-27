Instagram Model Jayne Rivera Poses Next To Her Father’s Casket For Clout, Appears To Later Delete Her Account

Instagram model Jayne Rivera is public enemy number one on the internet after an all-time stupid post.

As pointed out by @MacMcCannTX, the Instagram model posed next to her dead father’s casket in some photos and captioned them in part, “Butterfly fly away.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just in case you think I’m kidding, you can see screenshots of her post below.

this Instagram model’s father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket…. pic.twitter.com/u1EVNxaajz — Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) October 26, 2021

After seeing the outrageous post, I hopped on Instagram to see what the rest of her account looked like, but it was gone!

It appears like Rivera has deactivated/deleted her account after the bonehead post. You just hate to see it!

it appears she deleted her account? — Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) October 26, 2021

How dumb do you have to be in order to think a post like this is a good idea? It’s honestly shocking to me how some people behave online.

This young woman’s father is dead, and she’s out here using his casket for clout. It’s beyond embarrassing. It’s sickening.

Imagine being this vain and pathetic. It’s absolutely stunning.

If I ever do something this stupid, you have my complete and total permission to try to get me institutionalized because if I’m to the point of doing this, I’m mentally broken.

Make smarter decisions on social media, folks. Make much better decisions.