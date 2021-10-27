Editorial

James Franklin Says Penn State Is Playing Illinois, Incorrectly Calls OSU’s Stadium The Big House

Oct 2, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin (right) reacts towards a sideline official during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State coach James Franklin appeared to be very distracted in front of the media Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions play Ohio State this Saturday, and another loss could result in PSU’s season going off the rails after a devastating loss against Illinois last weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Well, Franklin made multiple mistakes while speaking with the media, according to Allie Berube. First, he incorrectly said twice PSU was playing Illinois again instead of Ohio State and then referred to Ohio Stadium as The Big House.

The Big House is in Ann Arbor and it’s the home of the Wolverines. It has nothing to do with the game Saturday.

People make mistakes when speaking all the time, but random people usually don’t do it in front of the national media.

Franklin thinking PSU is playing Illinois and then incorrectly identifying the stadium they’ll be playing in would appear to be a sign he’s very distracted.

 

I guess that’s what happens when you drop a game to Illinois and your name is very loudly tied to the opening at USC.

Not a great look for Franklin at all!

You want to see how bad things might get in Happy Valley? Just wait to see what happens if Ohio State blows them off the field. Franklin might be on a jet to Los Angeles by the end of the fourth quarter.

You can catch the game at 7:30 EST on ABC. It should be a fun one.