James Franklin Says Penn State Is Playing Illinois, Incorrectly Calls OSU’s Stadium The Big House

Penn State coach James Franklin appeared to be very distracted in front of the media Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions play Ohio State this Saturday, and another loss could result in PSU’s season going off the rails after a devastating loss against Illinois last weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illinois Football (@illinifootball)

Well, Franklin made multiple mistakes while speaking with the media, according to Allie Berube. First, he incorrectly said twice PSU was playing Illinois again instead of Ohio State and then referred to Ohio Stadium as The Big House.

The Big House is in Ann Arbor and it’s the home of the Wolverines. It has nothing to do with the game Saturday.

There’s clearly a lot of pressure on James Franklin (coaching rumors, back to back losses). He’s misspoke twice today calling the next opponent Illinois (when it is of course, Ohio State), and called the stadium The Big House (when they play at The Shoe on Saturday). — Allie Berube (@allieberube) October 26, 2021

People make mistakes when speaking all the time, but random people usually don’t do it in front of the national media.

Franklin thinking PSU is playing Illinois and then incorrectly identifying the stadium they’ll be playing in would appear to be a sign he’s very distracted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball)

I guess that’s what happens when you drop a game to Illinois and your name is very loudly tied to the opening at USC.

Not a great look for Franklin at all!

James Franklin has twice said in his current zoom conference call, when asked about distraction of his future being in the news, that his focus is on Illinois. The next opponent is Ohio State, but, hey… — David Jones (@djoneshoop) October 26, 2021

You want to see how bad things might get in Happy Valley? Just wait to see what happens if Ohio State blows them off the field. Franklin might be on a jet to Los Angeles by the end of the fourth quarter.

“Obviously a huge challenge going on the road to the Big House” …does James Franklin not know he’s playing Ohio State this weekend? 😂 pic.twitter.com/uRxGh44Q43 — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) October 26, 2021

You can catch the game at 7:30 EST on ABC. It should be a fun one.