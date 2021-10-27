Biden Interrupted By Protesters At Rally For McAuliffe

President Biden was interrupted by protesters during a rally Tuesday for Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in Arlington, Virginia.

Biden responded to protestors after hearing the chant. “Let them go. That’s okay. That’s alright. Why don’t you hang out and talk to me after this is over, okay?” Biden said.

McAuliffe, who was also on stage, can be seen laughing behind Biden while the crowd chants.

McAuliffe has been campaigning with Biden and former President Barack Obama in hopes of defeating Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin. Political analysts have characterized the race as a bellwether for the 2022 midterm elections. McAuliffe leads Youngkin in the polls by 2.1 points as of Monday.

Some protesters are shouting off the top of Biden’s McAuliffe rally in Virginia; they were drowned out with “We Love Joe” chants from the Democrat crowd. “Why don’t you hang on and talk to me after this is over, OK?” Biden said. “This is not a Trump rally, we let ’em holler.” pic.twitter.com/qVsOjTvHQ3 — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 27, 2021

Biden mentioned President Donald Trump 24 times during this rally, according to the New York Post.

Crowds at sporting events across the country have erupted in “Let’s Go Brandon” and “F*ck Joe Biden” chants. (RELATED: White House Strategy On ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Is To Aggressively Pretend It’s Not Happening)

A Washington Post reporter asked White House spokesman Andrew Bates if he’d heard of the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant Wednesday. “I had never heard of that chant until you explained it to me,” Bates said. “I guess I’m not spending enough time on 8chan or whatever.”