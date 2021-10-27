Kristen Stewart Stuns In Daring Tiny Black Bra Top And Semi-Sheer Skirt Combo On Red Carpet

Kristen Stewart definitely stunned when she stepped out in a daring bra top and skirt combo on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress looked amazing in the tiny black top and semi-sheer black overlay lace skirt combination at the premiere of Neon’s “Spencer” at DGA Theater Complex Tuesday. (RELATED: Photo Surfaces Of Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana For ‘Spencer’ Movie)

She completed the fun look with her hair pulled up, jewelry and heels.

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

The "Twilight" star often wows at various events. Most recently, she turned heads when she stepped out in a strapless silver metallic dress in London for the UK Premiere of her latest film.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.