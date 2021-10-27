Sen. Graham: ‘Everything Biden Has Done Has Blown Up In His Face And The Worst Is Yet To Come’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland continue to ignore serious problems at the southern border and in Afghanistan, and are inviting disaster.
Graham said Merrick appeared completely out of touch with the border crisis. “Does he understand the nature of the problem? If you believe what he told me under oath, the border patrol never informed him, that the Remain in Mexico policy worked and when it was changed we’re being overrun,” he said.
“If you believe what he said, he’s not sure that … the Taliban in charge of the Afghanistan puts us at risk. How can he not know these things?” Graham asked before saying “the worst is yet to come. We have no plan to turn things around in Afghanistan.”
Graham also condemned the Biden administration for stopping deportations and for spurring inflation by pouring “gasoline on the fire by spending more money.” The senator said the problem “that keeps me up more than all others — school boards, FBI agents going after parents — is the fact that a terrorist safe haven exists in Afghanistan, people who want to destroy this country: nobody’s doing a damn thing about it.”