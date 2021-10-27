Sen. Graham: ‘Everything Biden Has Done Has Blown Up In His Face And The Worst Is Yet To Come’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland continue to ignore serious problems at the southern border and in Afghanistan, and are inviting disaster.

“Everything Biden has done has blown up in his face and the worst is yet to come,” Graham told Fox News’ “Hannity.” WATCH:

(RELATED: Sen. Hawley Calls On AG Garland To Resign, Says He Has ‘Weaponized The FBI’) The senator also criticized Garland who appeared Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Most Republican members grilled Merrick about his role in preparing a memo in conjunction with a National School Boards Association (NSBA) letter that compared concerned parents appearing at school board meetings to domestic terrorists. Graham focused on the crisis at the southern border and growing threat of terrorism in Afghanistan.

Graham said Merrick appeared completely out of touch with the border crisis. “Does he understand the nature of the problem? If you believe what he told me under oath, the border patrol never informed him, that the Remain in Mexico policy worked and when it was changed we’re being overrun,” he said.

“If you believe what he said, he’s not sure that … the Taliban in charge of the Afghanistan puts us at risk. How can he not know these things?” Graham asked before saying “the worst is yet to come. We have no plan to turn things around in Afghanistan.”

Graham also condemned the Biden administration for stopping deportations and for spurring inflation by pouring “gasoline on the fire by spending more money.” The senator said the problem “that keeps me up more than all others — school boards, FBI agents going after parents — is the fact that a terrorist safe haven exists in Afghanistan, people who want to destroy this country: nobody’s doing a damn thing about it.”

(RELATED: ‘Most Incompetent President In My Lifetime’: Sen. Graham Says Biden Responsible For Afghanistan Being ‘In Free Fall’) Graham’s recipe for political salvation was to “take power away from the Democrats in the House and the Senate. In 2024, you can elect a new president.” He then said that when former President Donald Trump was president “we had the lowest border crossings in history … Now we have the largest.”