Mark Few Was Not Cooperative In DUI Arrest Video

Mark Few’s DUI arrest video has hit the web.

TMZ released the video of the coach being pulled over and cited for a DUI in Idaho back in September, and it’s clear that the Gonzaga coach wasn’t overly happy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mark Few has been suspended by Gonzaga for his DUI arrest in September. He will return Nov. 13. pic.twitter.com/E4u3dnHKLS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2021

Early in the stop, Few was asked how much he’d drunk, and he told officers “not at all.” When he was told by the officer to exit his vehicle, Few responded with, “I’m not going to step out” before ultimately complying.

You can watch the video below.

This video is a very tough look for Few, who ultimately pleaded guilty to a DUI charge earlier in October.

The police were incredibly polite with him, and he still copped an attitude almost immediately. If you feel like the police are wronging you, then deal with it in court.

When they’re issuing lawful commands, it’s not the time to argue.

Official statement from Mark Few: “I believe as a leader and role model, I am expected to set only the best example. The decisions I made yesterday do not exemplify this standard and for that, I sincerely apologize to you all.” pic.twitter.com/VZWStnj1Xb — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) September 8, 2021

Look, we all make mistakes in life, and everyone deserves a second chance. Few is going to sit a game and hopefully not repeat his past mistakes.

Having said that, his attitude and body language in this video are nothing short of embarrassing. He was acting like the police were annoying him.

If he hadn’t been driving under the influence, the police wouldn’t have been there. It was 100% on him.

Superstar College Basketball Coach Learns His Fate In DUI Case. Is The Punishment Fair? https://t.co/97cJtjEkut — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 21, 2021

Just make smarter decisions, Mark. Make much better decisions.