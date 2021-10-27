Editorial

Mark Few Was Not Cooperative In DUI Arrest Video

Mark Few (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FHPzRpgmNw8)

Mark Few’s DUI arrest video has hit the web.

TMZ released the video of the coach being pulled over and cited for a DUI in Idaho back in September, and it’s clear that the Gonzaga coach wasn’t overly happy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Early in the stop, Few was asked how much he’d drunk, and he told officers “not at all.” When he was told by the officer to exit his vehicle, Few responded with, “I’m not going to step out” before ultimately complying.

You can watch the video below.

This video is a very tough look for Few, who ultimately pleaded guilty to a DUI charge earlier in October.

The police were incredibly polite with him, and he still copped an attitude almost immediately. If you feel like the police are wronging you, then deal with it in court.

When they’re issuing lawful commands, it’s not the time to argue.

Look, we all make mistakes in life, and everyone deserves a second chance. Few is going to sit a game and hopefully not repeat his past mistakes.

Having said that, his attitude and body language in this video are nothing short of embarrassing. He was acting like the police were annoying him.

If he hadn’t been driving under the influence, the police wouldn’t have been there. It was 100% on him.

Just make smarter decisions, Mark. Make much better decisions.