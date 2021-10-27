McAuliffe Dismisses Parents’ Concern For Education As Campaign Tactic ‘Generated By Glenn Youngkin’

Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe said parental concern regarding public education is a campaign tactic “generated by Glenn Youngkin” in a Wednesday interview.

“Lets be very clear here, this is all generated by Glenn Youngkin,” McAuliffe responded when asked on CBSN’s Red & Blue how he would address parental concerns about what is being taught in schools across Virginia. “This is what MS-13, the Republicans used on Governor Northam four years ago when he was running. They try to find a divisive tactic.”

McAuliffe drew a comparison between Republicans’ current focus on Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the party’s focus during the last gubernatorial election on the MS-13 gang and crime.

“Let me be crystal clear, Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not taught in Virginia,” McAuliffe said. “Critical Race Theory has never been taught in Virginia. This is a racist dog whistle and I hate it, because its pitting parents against parents and parents against teachers.”

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

McAuliffe reiterated that CRT had never been taught in Virginia and when asked if it ever would be, he said no. (RELATED: Here Are Some Of The Consultants Raking In Millions Promoting CRT In Schools, According To Conservative Advocacy Group)

“Here you and I are talking about an issue that doesn’t exist,” McAuliffe said. “This is what the Trump model was, the exact same thing and then the press all talk about.”

Despite McAuliffe’s claim that CRT has never been taught in Virginia, parents have mobilized across the state to protest the curricula and similar ideologies that they claim are being taught in schools.

Parents and community members of Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) were asked in a survey how the district should implement “anti-racism” tactics to develop a “Anti-Racism, Anti-Bias Education Curriculum Policy” to achieve “educational equity.”

FCPS also signed a contract for $1,845,660 with Panorama Education, which distributes surveys to students, which experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation were “suffused” with CRT.

