Shoes Worn By Michael Jordan During His Rookie Season Sell For Nearly $1.5 Million

Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game. Mandatory Credit: Ken Levine /Allsport/ Getty Images

Credit: Ken Levine /Allsport/ Getty Images

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Some shoes from Michael Jordan’s rookie season have sold for a shocking amount of money.

According to The Sporting News, a pair of shoes worn by the Chicago Bulls legend during his rookie campaign in the NBA sold to high-end card collector Nick Fiorella for $1.472 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s the most expensive game-worn shoes ever sold.

As everyone knows, I’m a big fan of memorabilia stories and the items in general. Nothing gets the blood pumping like some great sports memorabilia.

At the same time, I’m often stunned by the prices of some stuff I see.

This guy paid nearly $1.5 million for a pair of shoes worn by Jordan during his rookie season. For that kind of money, you could buy a mansion in many parts of America.

Hell, you can get a hell of a boat for that kind of money and still have a chunk left over. Yet, Nick Fiorella dropped it all on a pair of Jordan’s shoes. Must be nice!

