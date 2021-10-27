Shoes Worn By Michael Jordan During His Rookie Season Sell For Nearly $1.5 Million

Some shoes from Michael Jordan’s rookie season have sold for a shocking amount of money.

According to The Sporting News, a pair of shoes worn by the Chicago Bulls legend during his rookie campaign in the NBA sold to high-end card collector Nick Fiorella for $1.472 million.

It’s the most expensive game-worn shoes ever sold.

A pair of game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers from his rookie season sold for $1.472 million to high-end card collector Nick Fiorella. It has shattered the record for most expensive game-worn footwear. Would you pay $1.5 million for a pair of J’s? 👀🤑 pic.twitter.com/8yC8SEx9tb — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 25, 2021

As everyone knows, I’m a big fan of memorabilia stories and the items in general. Nothing gets the blood pumping like some great sports memorabilia.

At the same time, I’m often stunned by the prices of some stuff I see.

The price for a Michael Jordan jersey keeps climbing 💰 pic.twitter.com/leK4oeIvu0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2021

This guy paid nearly $1.5 million for a pair of shoes worn by Jordan during his rookie season. For that kind of money, you could buy a mansion in many parts of America.

Hell, you can get a hell of a boat for that kind of money and still have a chunk left over. Yet, Nick Fiorella dropped it all on a pair of Jordan’s shoes. Must be nice!

Jersey Michael Jordan held up when he first signed with the Bulls sells at @JuliensAuctions for $320,000. pic.twitter.com/MbrurJx6e9 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 6, 2020

