Mike Leach Continues To Rip Candy Corn For Being Awful In Hilarious Video

Mike Leach (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MichaelWBratton/status/1453023163772817414)

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach really hates candy corn.

The electric football coach went viral this past weekend when he ranted about his hatred for candy corn and what Halloween candies he does enjoy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When given the opportunity Tuesday to give candy corn a second chance, Leach actually doubled down on his hatred for it.

“It’s one of those items, you know, there is a reason they basically only serve once a year because it’s not good to begin with,” Leach explained. You can watch the full video from @MichaelWBratton.

Anyone who claims they don’t love Mike Leach is a liar and should be completely ignored. This dude is a content machine, and that’s why he’s a star.

Most college football coaches take themselves way too seriously. Not Leach. He’s out there talking about candy corn and how awful it is.

This is what college football fans want to see from Leach and he’s delivering in spades.

I’m not sure there’s another coach in America I could ever see ranting about candy corn. Could you ever imagine Saban doing something like this?

Absolutely not. It would never happen, but stuff like this happens on a semi-regular basis with Leach. Let’s never forget his legendary wedding rant.

Never change, Leach. Never change!