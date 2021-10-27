McConnell Endorses Herschel Walker In Georgia Senate Race

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed football legend Herschel Walker for Senate on Wednesday, saying he should be the next Georgia Senator.

McConnell released a statement, saying Walker is the only person who can defeat Democratic Sen. Warnock and that the former NFL player will unite the party.

"I am happy to endorse Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate in Georgia," McConnell said in a statement. "Herschel is the only one who can unite the party, defeat Senator Warnock, and help us take back the Senate. I look forward to working with Herschel in Washington to get the job done."

Former President Donald Trump encouraged Walker to run for Senate in Georgia in March and endorsed his campaign in early September. Walker entered the race in late August.

A number of other Senate Republicans have endorsed Walker, including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Idaho Sen. Steve Daines, Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.