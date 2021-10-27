‘No One Has Been Ruled Out’: DA Says ‘Criminal Charges On The Table’ In Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Shooting

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said “no one has been ruled out” and “criminal charges” are on the table in Alec Baldwin “Rust” shooting.

“If the facts and evidence and law support charges, then I will initiate prosecution at that time,” DA Carmack-Altwies shared during a press conference Wednesday about the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Deadline reported. (RELATED: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Killing Woman With Prop Gun On Set)

“We are not there yet,” she added. “All options are on the table. No one has been ruled out at this point. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Say Halyna Hutchins Died After Alec Baldwin ‘Discharged’ A Prop Gun)

Police discuss the ongoing investigation into the shooting incident on the Rust movie set.

Hutchins died from her injuries after Baldwin fired a shot from a prop gun on the set of his latest film “Rust” in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The film’s director Joel Souza was also injured.

The DA earlier told the New York Times that, “everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table.”

“It’s probably weeks, if not months, of follow-up investigation that we’re going to need to get to the point of charging,” the district attorney shared.

The DA also told the outlet calling it a “prop gun” was not accurate and it was “a legit” working gun, “an antique-era appropriate gun.”

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said during the press conference that, a “total of 500 rounds of ammunition” was found on the set” which he said included a mix of “blanks, dummy rounds” and what they are “suspecting live rounds.” Mendoza also shared three guns were found on the set, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

“The investigation will continue and if the Sheriff’s Office determines during our investigation that a crime has occurred and probable cause exists, an arrest or arrests will be made and charges will be filed,” Mendoza explained.

“Otherwise, we will complete our investigation and forward the complete investigation and evidence to the Distract Attorney for review,” he added, while he shared “there was no footage of the actual accident.”

“We know that there was one live round as far as we are concerned on set,” the sheriff continued. “We are going to determine whether we suspect that there were other live rounds. But that is up to the testing. But right now, we are going to determine how those got there, why they were there. because they shouldn’t have been there.”

Production has wrapped on the film until the investigation is complete.