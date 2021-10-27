Entertainment

‘No Woman Of Color Could Possibly Dress Like This’: Ana Navarro Slams Kyrsten Sinema’s Denim Vest Senate Outfit

(Photo: Twitter/Screenshot/Public-User: CSPAN)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Ana Navarro said she didn’t care who she “triggered” when she called out Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her denim vest look on the Senate floor.

“I really don’t care who gets triggered by me bringing race into this,” the guest co-host of “The View” tweeted Wednesday to her million plus followers.

“The truth is, no woman of color could possibly dress like this, and act like this, and be taken seriously, much less elected,” she added. “I suspect every Black woman and Latina reading this knows what I’m talking about.” (RELATED: ‘You All Just Filmed Yourselves Committing A Felony’: Meghan McCain Slams Left After ‘Disgusting’ Bathroom Accosting Of Sen. Sinema)

Navarro’s post included a clip from CSPAN of Sinema wearing a short sleeve black T-shirt with a denim vest on top Tuesday in the Senate. (RELATED: The Left Rushes To Defend Sinema’s Bathroom Harassers)

She completed the look with loose hair, a black fringe mini skirt and black sneakers.

