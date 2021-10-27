‘No Woman Of Color Could Possibly Dress Like This’: Ana Navarro Slams Kyrsten Sinema’s Denim Vest Senate Outfit

Ana Navarro said she didn’t care who she “triggered” when she called out Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her denim vest look on the Senate floor.

“I really don’t care who gets triggered by me bringing race into this,” the guest co-host of “The View” tweeted Wednesday to her million plus followers.

“The truth is, no woman of color could possibly dress like this, and act like this, and be taken seriously, much less elected,” she added. “I suspect every Black woman and Latina reading this knows what I’m talking about.” (RELATED: ‘You All Just Filmed Yourselves Committing A Felony’: Meghan McCain Slams Left After ‘Disgusting’ Bathroom Accosting Of Sen. Sinema)

I really don’t care who gets triggered by me bringing race into this. The truth is, no woman of color could possibly dress like this, and act like this, and be taken seriously, much less elected. I suspect every Black woman and Latina reading this knows what I’m talking about. https://t.co/J7HuxPkba9 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 27, 2021

Navarro’s post included a clip from CSPAN of Sinema wearing a short sleeve black T-shirt with a denim vest on top Tuesday in the Senate. (RELATED: The Left Rushes To Defend Sinema’s Bathroom Harassers)

She completed the look with loose hair, a black fringe mini skirt and black sneakers.

There were several comments on social media both for and against the rather unique look from the senator.

Holy shit Arizona. Holy shit.pic.twitter.com/GslXBuOsbl — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 26, 2021

This is making a mockery of our entire Senate. Who TF is in charge here!https://t.co/fOM4aMHIho — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 27, 2021

This is both a sign we are living in a Philip K. Dick universe and that it’s all gonna be all right. Thank you, @SenatorSinema, for ending the tyranny of business dress. Via @cspanJeremy pic.twitter.com/phSqeMGyrv — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) October 26, 2021

Why does Kyrsten Sinema look like she’s about to pass a law against ten thousand spoons when all you need is a knife pic.twitter.com/3bp2qpwqPc — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) October 27, 2021

It’s Kyrsten Sinema’s Senate. The other senators just work in it. https://t.co/w6sRmZz6UW — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 27, 2021