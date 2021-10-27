Editorial

Ohio State Player Harry Miller Will Donate His NIL Earnings To Help People In Nicaragua

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller is pulling off an awesome move for people in need.

According to Front Office Sports, the talented college football player is donating “all of his NIL earnings to humanitarian efforts in d.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is an awesome move, and I hope he earns a ton of money so that he can help others. For a long time, players were banned from profiting at all.

Now, in the era of NIL, players can cash in as much as companies are willing to pay them. It’s awesome and it should have happened a long time ago.

 

It’s even cooler to see a player use his money to help those who need it and are in tough situations. We can always use a reminder of people doing good acts, and this is a great act from Miller.

 

Props to Miller for being one hell of a good dude intent on helping others.