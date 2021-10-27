Ohio State Player Harry Miller Will Donate His NIL Earnings To Help People In Nicaragua

Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller is pulling off an awesome move for people in need.

According to Front Office Sports, the talented college football player is donating "all of his NIL earnings to humanitarian efforts in d."

Ohio State center Harry Miller has announced he will donate all of his NIL earnings to humanitarian efforts in Nicaragua. Miller, an Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection, has gone on mission trips to Nicaragua nearly every year since seventh grade. pic.twitter.com/tzQ1cEP0VI — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 25, 2021

This is an awesome move, and I hope he earns a ton of money so that he can help others. For a long time, players were banned from profiting at all.

Now, in the era of NIL, players can cash in as much as companies are willing to pay them. It’s awesome and it should have happened a long time ago.

It’s even cooler to see a player use his money to help those who need it and are in tough situations. We can always use a reminder of people doing good acts, and this is a great act from Miller.

Props to Miller for being one hell of a good dude intent on helping others.