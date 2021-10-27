Former NFL Player Patrick Chung Charged With Assault And Battery Against A Family Member And Vandalism

Former NFL player Patrick Chung has been arrested.

According to ESPN, the former New England Patriots player was arrested Monday in Massachusetts and charged with assault and battery against a family member and vandalism after an alleged situation involving the mother of one of his kids. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN provided no details about what allegedly happened, but did report that Chung was released on a $10,000 personal surety. He’ll be back in court January 7.

“Mr. Chung is an upstanding member of the community, wonderful father, and he looks forward to be able to set this straight in respect to what actually occurred. He is the victim in this matter,” Chung’s attorney Sandy Pesiridis said in a statement obtained by the Boston Globe, according to ESPN.

As always, Chung has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, it doesn’t sound like this is a minor situation. It sounds like something serious might have allegedly happened.

Getting charged with assault and battery against a family member and vandalism damn sure doesn’t sound like a ticket for jaywalking.

🚨🚨Former @Patriots safety Patrick Chung leaving Quincy District Court after being charged for assault & battery ..& vandalizing property ..incident took place in Milton last night @wbz pic.twitter.com/f0dyRLVZUh — Zinnia Maldonado (@ZinniaDee_TV) October 26, 2021

Hopefully, the police can get to the bottom of what allegedly happened between the former NFL player and the mother of one of his kids.