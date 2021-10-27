Raiders Owner Mark Davis Wants A Report On The Washington Football Team Investigation

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis wants the NFL to release a report on the investigation into the Washington Football Team.

Roger Goodell announced Tuesday that messages related to the investigation into the WTF workplace won't be released.

Roger Goodell is running the NFL like Stalin ran the Soviet Union and Gaddafi ran Libya. The Gruden email scandal proves his behavior is modeled after brutal dictators and tyrants who lived above the law. Why are we tolerating this in America? pic.twitter.com/8uaCv62qs7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 18, 2021

Well, that doesn’t sit perfectly with Davis. According to Adam Schefter, Davis wants the NFL “to provide a written report of its findings on its investigation of the culture of the Washington Football Team.”

Raiders’ owner Mark Davis told reporters today that he would like the NFL to provide a written report of its findings on its investigation of the culture of the Washington Football Team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2021

I agree with Davis 100% and I’ll take things a step further. Seeing as how Jon Gruden’s emails appeared to strategically leak to ruin his career, the public should see every single email.

Every single message that the NFL is in possession of that relates to the WTF culture should be released and it should be released immediately.

At the very least, we need a report summarizing what happened and how Gruden got railroaded.

Davis says he has spoken to Jon Gruden since his resignation. “He’s hurt. He’s really hurt. And I understand that. But he understands the ramifications of what he said.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 27, 2021

Until everything comes out, we have no reason to trust Goodell or the league. We have no reason at all! It appears like Gruden was taken out on purpose and then the public was told nothing else. How does that sit well with anyone?

It damn sure shouldn’t!

Jon Gruden was deliberately targeted and destroyed with strategically leaked emails. Yet, the NFL is hiding 650,000 other emails. Why was only Gruden targeted? Will there be an investigation? My guess is Roger Goodell continues to rule like a dictator. pic.twitter.com/wK7WWIUWNE — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 13, 2021

Let’s hope more owners join Davis and speak up!