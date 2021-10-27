Editorial

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Wants A Report On The Washington Football Team Investigation

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: Owner and managing general partner Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders stands on the team's sideline before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis wants the NFL to release a report on the investigation into the Washington Football Team.

Roger Goodell announced Tuesday that messages related to the investigation into the WTF workplace won’t be released. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that doesn’t sit perfectly with Davis. According to Adam Schefter, Davis wants the NFL “to provide a written report of its findings on its investigation of the culture of the Washington Football Team.”

I agree with Davis 100% and I’ll take things a step further. Seeing as how Jon Gruden’s emails appeared to strategically leak to ruin his career, the public should see every single email.

Every single message that the NFL is in possession of that relates to the WTF culture should be released and it should be released immediately.

At the very least, we need a report summarizing what happened and how Gruden got railroaded.

Until everything comes out, we have no reason to trust Goodell or the league. We have no reason at all! It appears like Gruden was taken out on purpose and then the public was told nothing else. How does that sit well with anyone?

It damn sure shouldn’t!

Let’s hope more owners join Davis and speak up!