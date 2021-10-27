Student At Michigan State University Hands Out Masks For ‘Minorities Only’

A student at Michigan State University hosted an “experiment” where she handed out free masks and gloves to minority students and charged white people $10 for the same medical supplies.

The student, who uses the Twitter handle @IMeAnna, set up a table outside of a cafeteria with a sign that read, “Free masks and gloves for MINORITIES ONLY!! $10 PER ITEM for White People!”

She claimed that the project was a “social experiment,” according to a report from a student-run publication The Morning Watch.

“I have a very obnoxious project so what I’m about to tweet is strictly for the project as a form of documentation,” the student tweeted on Oct. 26. “It is FAKE!! Please don’t report it because it is a form of tactical media and I also don’t want to get expelled for discrimination.”

The student went on to explain that the point of her project was to “demonstrate how minorities and disabled persons have been negatively impacted by the pandemic versus other groups.”

“I wanted to reverse the privilege and show how it feels to be discriminated against based off skin or disability,” she tweeted.

So the point of this project is to demonstrate how minorities and disabled persons have been negatively impacted by the pandemic versus other groups. I wanted to reverse the privilege and show how it feels to be discriminated against based off skin or disability (pt. 1) https://t.co/0DDGKN7USA — M. ❤️ (@ImMeAnna) October 26, 2021

The undergraduate student tabling told the Daily Caller that the experiment was for a class entitled “Experimental Design Practices.” According to the student, she was answering the question, “How has the pandemic affected minorities and disabled persons and how can we remedy these effects?”

She told the Daily Caller that she is collecting “data via articles, new outlets [sic]” and people who spread “false information with negative intent to demean the whole project.” (RELATED: Michigan State University Considers Punishing Students Who Advocate For Free Speech On Iconic Free Speech Rock)

“My experiment answered question by providing free necessities to minorities since one of the effects was that they were catching and dying at higher rates than white people,” the student said. “That was a form of a ‘remedy’ I never collected any money and never was going to because it was fake.”

Her table was shut down by Michigan State University.