‘The David Hookstead Show’: Enes Kanter Challenges LeBron James And Nike To Visit Labor Camps In China, Mike Tomlin Responds To USC Rumors, Dabo Swinney Says Clemson Need To ‘Re-Learn How To Win,’ Roger Goodell Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson, ‘Dune 2’ Is Officially Happening And HBO Renews ‘Succession’ For Season Four

Welcome to the Wednesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Enes Kanter challenging LeBron James and Nike to visit the labor camps in China, Mike Tomlin smacks down rumors that he might go to USC, Dabo Swinney drops the hammer on his players after pathetic 4-3 start, Roger Goodell releases a statement on Deshaun Watson, “Dune 2” is happening and HBO renews “Succession” for a fourth season.

Let’s jump right into all the action.

TOPICS:

Thanks for joining me for another fun episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and make sure to check back for our final regular episode of the week Thursday. Also, if you haven’t checked out my interview with Rob O’Neill, I suggest you do ASAP. It’s outstanding!