Netflix Releases The Trailer For ‘Tiger King 2,’ Announces November 17 Premiere

Netflix has released the trailer for “Tiger King 2,” and it looks really good.

“Tiger King” took the country by storm in 2020, and the streaming giant recently revealed that a second documentary series was coming. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, the trailer for the series about Carole Baskins and Joe Exotic dropped Wednesday, and it looks outstanding. You can fire it up below!

We thought we’d seen it all — but we’d only scratched the surface Tiger King 2 premieres November 17. pic.twitter.com/TuOy3BVJqP — Netflix (@netflix) October 27, 2021

I only have one question for people who haven’t already seen “Tiger King.” What the hell are you doing with your life?

When the coronavirus pandemic started to unfold, millions of people around the country fired it up, and we were instantly hooked by Joe Exotic.

Hell, it was even being talked about by former President Donald Trump!

Donald Trump was just asked if he’d pardon Joe Exotic. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/e7soFZuUEz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 8, 2020

Now, fans are getting a second series about all the chaos and carnage surrounding Baskins, Joe Exotic and everyone else.

It’s unclear if it’s a second season or just a completely different series in the same universe. I say that because it’s not advertised as a second season. It’s called “Tiger Season 2.”

So, it sounds like a sequel series more than a direct new season.

We’ll find out November 7, and I can’t wait!