‘The Rich Have Gotten Richer’: Democratic Senate Candidate Made As Much As $100K In Rental Income While Advocating For Eviction Moratorium Extension

Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Alex Lasry made up to $100,000 in rental income as an advocate for the continuation of the pandemic eviction moratorium, according to a financial disclosure reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Lasry is vying for 2022 Democratic nomination for Senate, a seat currently held by Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson has yet to announce if he’s running for reelection despite already landing former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

The Democratic candidate received between $50,001 and $100,000 in rental income on a New York City condo he owned, according to his candidate financial report showing his income between Jan. 1, 2020 and May 12, 2021. Lasry wrote an op-ed in August, the same month he filed the income disclosure, applauding the extension of the eviction moratorium and emphasizing that “the rich have gotten richer” during the course of the pandemic. (RELATED: ‘The Court’s Hands Are Tied’: Federal Judge Upholds New Eviction Moratorium)

“The pandemic has brought to light how unequal our country really is,” Lasry wrote. “The rich have gotten richer, and the poor poorer. Evictions are yet another serious example of how inequitable our country is, especially for folks of color.”

Evictions are yet another serious example of how inequitable our country is, especially for folks of color. Extending the moratorium means helping people who have been disproportionately affected by pandemic have a bit longer to get back on their feet.https://t.co/FBrG5OzjfJ — Alex Lasry (@AlexLasryWI) August 9, 2021

He added: “Extending the moratorium means helping people who have already been disproportionately affected by pandemic have a bit longer to get back on their feet. No one deserves to be thrown out on the street, especially with Delta variant cases rising throughout the country.”

Lasry is the senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks and reported on the aforementioned financial disclosure a salary of $300,353 from the team. He previously worked in the Obama administration where he served as special assistant to the chief of staff to senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, and subsequently as deputy counselor for strategic engagement to the senior advisor

Lasry’s campaign did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

The federal pandemic eviction moratorium began in March 2020. It was extended through March 2021 days after President Joe Biden took office. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) subsequently extended the order through the end of June, and later until the end of July. The CDC attempted to extend the order until Oct. 3, but the Supreme Court struck down the move in late August.

