Man Uses An Alligator As A Weapon During Absurd Fight In Crazy Viral Video

A man used an alligator as a weapon in an outrageous video making the rounds.

In a YouTube video posted by Short News, a man involved in a brawl on the beach in Brazil picked up a crocodile and used it to defend himself. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The bizarre incident took place on Macumba Beach in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, 20th October. Footage shows how the man, after being forced to the ground, picks up the baby caiman and wields it as if it were a weapon while brawling with another man, with a lifeguard trying to separate the pair,” the video’s description reads in part. A caiman is related to the kinds of alligators you’d see in America.

You can watch the wild video below.

This is without a doubt one of the most bizarre things I’ve seen in a fight in my life. How do you even respond to this?

What do you do if someone pulls an alligator on you during a brawl? It’s kind of like the ultimate trump card.

Imagine waking up, having a sip of coffee, and seeing this in your backyard pic.twitter.com/3P67nkif5C — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 1, 2021

It’s not even a big animal in this situation, but it’s still not something I’d want any part of. I don’t care if it’s 18 inches long or six feet long.

When it comes to gators and crocodiles, you can safely count me out!

Let us know in the comments what you would do if someone rushed towards you during a fight holding a wild animal.

H/T: BroBible