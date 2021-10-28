Bella Hadid Goes Braless In Racy Jumpsuit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Bella Hadid definitely heated things up when she went braless on the runway in a racy jumpsuit that left little to the imagination.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible in the barely there black and gold jumpsuit with a giant cutout through the middle as she strutted her stuff for the Mugler Fall Winter 2021-22 collection in Paris, France. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She completed the daring look with loose hair, a brown leather jacket and tan and black high heels.

At one point, Bella walked the event in a skin-tight, latex looking full body suit with a black mini skirt.

And later, Hadid walked the show in a sheer white bodysuit that was covered in metallic gold jewelry.

She completed the look with loose hair and gold high heels.

