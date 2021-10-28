Broward School Takes Elementary Students To Gay Bar

Wilton Manors Elementary School brought students to Rosie’s, a local gay bar, for a field trip, a school board member announced Wednesday.

I was SO honored to be invited to chaperone @WiltonManorsES’s field trip to the incredible Rosie’s! The students and I had a fun walk over and learned a lot about our community! A huge thank you to @RosiesBnG for hosting this special field trip every year! pic.twitter.com/A3rpMbyUJP — School Board Member Sarah Leonardi (@bcpsleonardi) October 27, 2021

Broward County School Board member Sarah Leonardi attended the field trip and commented, “I was SO honored to be invited to chaperone … the students and I had a fun walk over and learned a lot about our community!” She also mentioned that this is an annual trip hosted by the gay bar for children.

Photos from the event show 18 children who appear to be under the age of ten wearing masks and matching t-shirts outside Rosie’s. (RELATED: Transgender Teen Elected High School Homecoming Queen By Wide Margin)

A school in @browardschools district took elementary age kids to a gay bar on a field trip today pic.twitter.com/kfRgzPJwSO — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 28, 2021

Rosie’s menu items include “Naked Sweaty Lovin’,” “Beet Your Brains Out” “Rhoda Cowboy,” “Ivana Hooker” and “Young Ranch Hand,” according to its website. The restaurant characterizes itself as a place to “see” and “be seen,” and it describes its staff as being “like family (the good kind, that you would choose to have.)”

Florida’s official tourism marketing company cites sources calling Wilton Manors “Florida’s most famous gayborhood.”

Broward County defied Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates in schools this fall, citing safety concerns for students and faculty. The district will lift the mask mandate in schools on Nov. 1, Local 10 reported.

Wilton Manors Elementary School and Sarah Leonardi did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.