Hot Mic Catches School Board President Saying ‘F*ck You’ To Parent

The president of a California school board is facing criticism and calls to resign after a hot mic caught her telling parents “fuck you” during a Tuesday meeting discussing masks in classrooms and a vaccine mandate.

Los Alamitos Unified School Board of Education President Marlys Davidson can be heard on the mic using disparaging language during the meeting.

Los Alamitos (CA) School Board President, Marlys Davidson, didn’t realize her mic was still on and said “F*** You” to a parent sharing their concerns about vaccine and mask mandates. @dbongino @seanhannity @JackPosobiec @DonaldJTrumpJr @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/BFJnFZ5tvh — Rachel Sandoval (@thesoapypea) October 27, 2021

Parent Lauren Roupoli was addressing the board about the issues surrounding a mask mandate for students before questioning a vaccine mandate for children. Roupoli told the board in her impassioned speech that any benefit of the vaccine is outweighed by the risks of the vaccine.

Roupoli ended her speech telling the board “we are vocal because we are our children’s biggest advocates.” (RELATED: Loudoun County School Board Member Tells Parents To ‘Find Out What’s Happening In Your Schools’)

Following her comment, Davidson was caught saying “fuck you” while the crowd applauded Roupoli’s speech.

Davidson has since issued an apology, saying “when members of the public address the Board of Education, they must be heard with respect,” according to KTLA 5.

“I reaffirm my commitment to serve our community with dignity and integrity, and I hope they will accept my sincere apology,” she reportedly said.

But Roupoli told the outlet “after her true colors showed last night, there’s no taking that back.”