‘Change Is Coming’: Enes Kanter Takes Another Swipe At China As He Speaks Up For Uyghurs And People Of Tibet

NBA star Enes Kanter said “change is coming and no one can stop it” as he took another swipe at China and spoke up for Uyghurs and people of Tibet.

"Change is coming and no one can stop it," the Boston Celtics player tweeted Thursday to his hundreds of thousands of followers.

"NO ONE!!!" he added, along with a series of hashtags that read, "#FreeTibet #FreeUyghurs #FreeHongKong #StandWithTaiwan."

Kanter’s post included a series of four snapshots from a Celtics game with fans holding up signs and wearing shirts that spelled out, “Free Tibet,” “Thank You Kanter” and “We [Heart] Kanter.”

It is unclear from the photos which games the pictures are from.

The NBA player has spoken out a lot lately against the Chinese dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government.

“Dear Brutal Dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government,” Kanter tweeted, along with a video about the “brutal rule” over the Tibetan people!

He was also braver than other notable players in the NBA when he lit up the internet after he compared Nike’s relationship with China to “modern day slavery” and called out the company for “remaining silent” about the “oppression of minorities in China.”

Kanter clearly is showing no signs of slowing down.