Gigi Hadid Releases Statement About Report Zayn Malik Allegedly Struck Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid has released a statement through her representative following reports about Zayn Malik allegedly striking her mom Yolanda Hadid.

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai,” a rep for the 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model shared with E! News through her rep. in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together)

“She asks for privacy during this time,” her rep added. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Issues Plea To Paparazzi, Fans To Respect Baby Daughter’s Privacy)

Zayn Malik has spoken out about the claims against him, involving Gigi Hadid’s mom. https://t.co/GQFERwK2OI pic.twitter.com/zKAlidg0ll — E! News (@enews) October 28, 2021

The lingerie model’s comments, about being focused on her 13-month-old daughter with the One Direction star, came out following a report about a family dispute between Zayn and her mother.

Sources reportedly with direct knowledge, told TMZ, Malik had allegedly struck the supermodel’s mother. The pop star has “adamantly” denied the allegations.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” Zayn shared with the outlet.

The supermodel made headlines in early 2020 when she confirmed she and boyfriend Malik were expecting their first child together. The couple had rekindled their relationship in 2020 after splitting in January 2019. The two first started dating in November 2015 before splitting up in 2018. They got back together only to break up the following January.