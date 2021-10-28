James Franklin Says He’s ‘Fiercely Loyal To Penn State,’ Adds There ‘Are A Lot Of Moving Parts’

Penn State coach James Franklin made an interesting remark Wednesday, and I’m not sure fans will love it.

Franklin is believed by many to be the frontrunner for the USC job after the Trojans fired Clay Helton, and it sounds like the door isn’t completely shut on him leaving PSU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

USC football… talked to a few industry insiders this weekend about the Trojans’ search for the next head coach. Left those talks thinking James Franklin ends up with the job. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) October 17, 2021

“I am fiercely loyal to Penn State, to these players, to this staff…but there’s a lot of moving parts,” Franklin told the media Wednesday night, according to Onward Sports.

Franklin: “I am fiercely loyal to Penn State, to these players, to this staff…but there’s a lot of moving parts.” — Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) October 27, 2021

The second part of that quote should raise some serious eyebrows, and it should have fans very concerned. That’s not what they want to hear at all.

What does the PSU coach mean that “there’s a lot of moving parts” in this situation? It sounds like he’s hedging right after talking about how loyal he is.

It sounds like the man running the Nittany Lions is leaving the door slightly open to leaving!

There’s clearly a lot of pressure on James Franklin (coaching rumors, back to back losses). He’s misspoke twice today calling the next opponent Illinois (when it is of course, Ohio State), and called the stadium The Big House (when they play at The Shoe on Saturday). — Allie Berube (@allieberube) October 26, 2021

At this point, I’d bet a lot that Franklin leaves for USC. The Trojans appear to want him real bad and he’s saying things that leave just enough doubt in his future to make fans nervous.

“Obviously a huge challenge going on the road to the Big House” …does James Franklin not know he’s playing Ohio State this weekend? 😂 pic.twitter.com/uRxGh44Q43 — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) October 26, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them, but don’t be surprised if Franklin is out the door once the season is over.