James Franklin Says He’s ‘Fiercely Loyal To Penn State,’ Adds There ‘Are A Lot Of Moving Parts’

STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 23: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on during the second half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium on October 23, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Penn State coach James Franklin made an interesting remark Wednesday, and I’m not sure fans will love it.

Franklin is believed by many to be the frontrunner for the USC job after the Trojans fired Clay Helton, and it sounds like the door isn’t completely shut on him leaving PSU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I am fiercely loyal to Penn State, to these players, to this staff…but there’s a lot of moving parts,” Franklin told the media Wednesday night, according to Onward Sports.

The second part of that quote should raise some serious eyebrows, and it should have fans very concerned. That’s not what they want to hear at all.

What does the PSU coach mean that “there’s a lot of moving parts” in this situation? It sounds like he’s hedging right after talking about how loyal he is.

It sounds like the man running the Nittany Lions is leaving the door slightly open to leaving!

At this point, I’d bet a lot that Franklin leaves for USC. The Trojans appear to want him real bad and he’s saying things that leave just enough doubt in his future to make fans nervous.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them, but don’t be surprised if Franklin is out the door once the season is over.