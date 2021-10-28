JJ Redick Joins ESPN As An NBA Analyst

JJ Redick has joined ESPN.

The network announced Wednesday that the former Duke superstar and pro player has joined the network as an NBA analyst.

Redick recently retired from the NBA after an impressive 15-year career.

Excited to announce I’m joining @espn as an NBA analyst! Let’s go!!! https://t.co/3SiZGO3I19 — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) October 27, 2021

While I don’t care much for the NBA, I have always been impressed by Redick. In fact, I’ve been more impressed by him outside of basketball than his play on the court.

In the podcast clips I’ve seen of him, he’s a very entertaining and informative guy.

Usually, I drag ESPN because the network tends to make dumb decision after dumb decision like it’s part of the company’s DNA.

I’ve been very brutal over the years. Always fair, but brutal!

ESPN suspended Sage Steele for criticizing Obama and the company’s vaccine mandate. Meanwhile, other ESPN stars say actually offensive things and it’s all okay. Is Steele treated differently because she’s bi-racial? Is it because she’s a woman? pic.twitter.com/TyfwsCNcWw — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 6, 2021

Well, if I’m going to knock ESPN when the network makes stupid decisions, then I have to tip my cap when the network makes smart ones.

Adding Redick to the bullpen is an outstanding decision. He’s amazing on camera and he has been a basketball star for nearly two decades.

Ever since he played for the Blue Devils, he’s been a household name in the sport, and he’s now taking his talents to the biggest network in all of sports.

It should be a ton of fun to see how Redick does. I have a feeling he’s going to crush it.