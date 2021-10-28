Kevin Costner On ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: ‘Foot Is Going To Be On The Gas’

Kevin Costner has given fans a small hint about “Yellowstone” season four.

Costner plays John Dutton on the hit Paramount Network show, and nobody knows if he’s alive or dead after the wild ending of season three. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Well, judging from a recent comment from the Hollywood star, things are going to get wild once season four premieres November 7.

“I think the foot is going to be on the gas for this one,” Costner told Extra when talking about the fourth season of the hit show.

He added that people “have really enjoyed” the show through three seasons. You can watch his full comments below.

If you’re not juiced up for the start of season four, then I don’t know what to tell you. Season three ended on the greatest cliffhanger in the history of TV.

We have no idea who is dead and who might survive. We’ll start finding out the answers November 7 when the fourth season drops.

If that doesn’t have you ready to run through a wall to fight with the Duttons, then odds are that you’re not a real fan.

Yellowstone is back in less than two weeks, and I’m fired up. It’s the best show on TV, and it’s not hard to see why. @Yellowstone celebrates family, loyalty and a lifestyle most Hollywood series ignore or outright mock. pic.twitter.com/8O74uR9gNd — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 25, 2021

Make sure to tune in November 7 for an awesome night of TV. I can’t wait to get back to the ranch. It’s been far too long!