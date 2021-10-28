Watch Kevin Hart In The Trailer For ‘True Story’

Kevin Hart’s new movie “True Story” looks like it’s going to be a fun ride.

The plot of the Netflix film with Hart and Wesley Snipes, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A world-famous comedian desperately searches for a way out after a night in Philadelphia with his brother threatens to sabotage more than his success.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the trailer a watch below. It’s very interesting.

Well, it looks like Hart is trying to pivot to some darker and more sinister roles, and I’m here for it. He’s an insanely entertaining guy, and he’s now going for some more serious roles.

It should be interesting to see what kind of range he has. There’s no doubt he can crush it when it comes to comedy.

Can Hart have the same level of success with more serious roles? Well, we’re about to find out.

Also, it feels like it’s been a long time since we last saw Snipes in a major Hollywood production. He used to be a superstar, and then ran into some legal issues over not paying his taxes.

Now, he’s going to get another crack at the spotlight.

You can catch “True Story” starting November 24 on Netflix. It looks like one that will definitely be worth checking out.