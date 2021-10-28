Loudoun County Attorney Tried To Prosecute ‘Domestic Terrorist’ Parent, Despite Pledging To End Mass Incarceration

The commonwealth attorney for Loudoun County, Virginia, tried to jail a father who was charged with two misdemeanors after he uncovered that his daughter was sexually assaulted, despite campaigning to end “mass incarceration” in the area.

Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj appeared in court to prosecute Scott Smith — the man whose daughter was sexually assaulted in a Loudoun County public high school bathroom — for misdemeanors. A spokeswoman for the Smith family told the Daily Caller that Biberaj attempted to lock Smith up for the misdemeanors of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, Biberaj passed part of the prosecution of the 15-year-old charged with sexually assaulting a student to prosecutor Barry Zweig. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested the teen, who identifies as “gender fluid,” after a judge ruled that the facts were sufficient to show the defendant committed forcible assault. (RELATED: Judge Finds Skirt Wearing Teen Boy Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Female Classmate In Loudoun County School Bathroom)

After facing charges of assault at one high school in Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS), the teen was moved to a different high school under the supervision of Biberaj. Biberaj has since defended her decision stating that the teen “had no history of having done this prior to this offense that was alleged,” according to Fox 5.

During the campaign for commonwealth attorney in 2019, Biberaj told the Washington Post that her goal was to decrease “the number of kids who are referred to our court system.” Biberaj has worked to dismiss a slew of domestic violence cases as well. According to the Virginia Star, Biberaj’s office dismissed 491 of the 735 domestic violence cases referred to her.

Biberaj’s former assistant city attorney (ACA) accused her of “failing the people of Loudoun” to the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, according to emails reviewed by the Daily Caller.

“The six months I worked there under Ms. Biberaj, [keeping the citizens of Loudoun safe] was not the focus,” the former ACA said. “I could give you so many examples of how that office is failing the people of Loudoun.”

The ACA also claimed that Biberaj faced high turnover rates among her employees, with as many as 15 employees leaving within 10 months.

Biberaj has ties to far-left organizations. Per the Daily Caller’s reporting, Biberaj was elected to her position with a cash infusion from a George Soros-funded PAC. She is also a signatory member of the Virginia Progressive Prosecutors for Justice. The organization’s members pledge not to enforce any laws that they dub “anti-abortion.”

The commonwealth attorney is a friend of several of the Loudoun County school district’s board members, including Superintendent Scott Ziegler. She also remains a member of a Facebook group that compiled a list of parents they suspect of disagreeing with the district’s “anti-racist” curriculum. The Facebook group, formerly called “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County,” promised to “infiltrate” concerned parents organizations and “expose these people publicly,” according to The Daily Wire.

While parents and students in Loudoun County protest the district’s handling of sexual assault and accuse the district of a cover-up, Biberaj went to the Virginia State Police insisting they investigate online threats made against her.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman told Loudoun Now that the messages sent to Biberaj are “vulgar and disturbing,” but they “do not meet the elements of a crime under the Virginia Code.”

Buta Biberaj did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.