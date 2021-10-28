Mike Tyson On Potential Logan Paul Fight: ‘Anything Is Possible’

It sounds like Mike Tyson is more than open to fighting Logan Paul.

There have been serious rumors about the two getting in the ring for a major boxing match, but nothing is set in stone as of right now. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, don’t rule it out!

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, the legendary fighter touched on the topic of potentially fighting Paul and said, “You’re talking to me? About taking on [Tyson cuts himself off]. Maybe. I’m an old man, you know? I don’t know what I could do now.”

Tyson also thinks it’s a great opportunity to support charities and added, “Anything is possible, you know, because by doing this we have a great exponent of charities to give to so the charities win both way.”

I honestly have no idea what would happen if Mike Tyson fought Logan Paul. It would be a fascinating bout.

Compared to your average dude walking the streets, Logan Paul is a solid fighter. He went the distance against Floyd Mayweather without getting knocked out.

That has to count for something right?

On the other hand, Mike Tyson has one of the hardest punches in the history of the sport, but he’s now 55-years-old.

Can a dude that old really go the distance with someone skilled at all who is decades younger? Something tells me we’ll find out if this fight ever gets put on the books.

Let’s hope it happens because it’d be awesome.