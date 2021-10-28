This Is How The New York Times Mentions The Loudoun County Sexual Assault Case For The First Time

The New York Times mentioned the now-famous Loudoun County Public Schools sexual assault incident for the first time in an Oct. 27 article on the Virginia gubernatorial race.

The article portrays the rape of a high school student in a school restroom by a boy wearing a skirt as “a sexual assault case that revived Republican criticism of gender-inclusive bathroom policies in schools.”

The authors commented that conservative media have “lavished national attention on local events,” including the rape case in Loudoun County and makes no further mention of the incident or the ensuing scandal.

A female Loudoun County student was raped in a school bathroom by a male student wearing a skirt on May 28; the perpetrator was found guilty Tuesday. The Loudoun County school board held public comment in June on a transgender bathroom policy during which Superintendent Scott Ziegler denied any knowledge of sexual assaults in school restrooms.

Ziegler had in fact sent an email to the school board detailing the incident the day it happened, WTOP Radio reported. The attacker allegedly sexually assaulted another student in a school classroom months later.

Here is the walk out of students at @LCPSOfficial Broad Run High School in Loudoun County. Students in support of recent sex assault victims in the District including this school & asking for safer schools. @7NewsDC #7NewsITeam #Loudoun pic.twitter.com/CdZjqTBIdK — Scott Taylor 7 News I-Team (@ScottTaylorTV) October 26, 2021

Since the Daily Wire broke the story Oct. 11, a Loudoun County school board member stepped down, students staged a walkout, and parents protested at the Department of Justice. (RELATED: Broward School Takes Elementary Students To Gay Bar)

The New York Times has not published an article about the case and only briefly mentioned it in the related article. The Times did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

