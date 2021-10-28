Nick Saban Doesn’t Sound Like A Fan Of Birthday Presents, Says He Just Buys Something If He Wants It

It doesn’t sound like Nick Saban isn’t a huge fan of birthday gifts.

The star Alabama coach turns 70 this Sunday, but he's not exactly super eager to get a bunch of gifts from friends and family.

According to Pat Dowd, Saban touched on the subject of gifts and said, “If there’s something out there I want, we usually just go get it.”

Nick Saban said he doesn’t want anything for his 70th birthday. “If there’s something out there I want, we usually just go get it.” — Pat Dowd (@Pat_Dowd77) October 27, 2021

Yeah, I’d say that makes a lot of sense. Seeing as how Nick Saban is insanely wealthy and has been famous for decades, I can’t imagine he exactly wants a lot of stuff he can’t get himself.

With one phone call to Alabama boosters, he could get just about anything on the planet. For example, if he wanted a new boat, he wouldn’t even have to pay for it.

It would just arrive one day to his lake house. If he wanted a new lake house, someone would figure out a way to get him one.

When you live a life like he does as the most famous college football coach to ever live, you get what you want. I’m sure there are some minor gifts from his family, but let’s keep it real.

Saban isn’t waiting around for a new car or TV. He’s just getting it.

So, maybe he’ll just enjoy a cold drink and break down some film. After all, the greatest gift in the world to Nick Saban is another day of hard work!