Elderly Woman Searching For Missing Son Goes Missing

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Authorities are searching for an 80-year-old Oklahoma woman after she went missing Monday while searching for her 59-year-old son, who is also missing.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday they were searching for Glenda “Cookie” Parton, who was last seen in the Turley area. Authorities say Parton was searching for her son, Dwayne Selby. Selby and his 76-year-old friend Jack Grimes have both been unaccounted for since Friday, according to police. A silver alert was issued for Grimes on Tuesday.

Family members told police Grimes never called to let them know he and Selby had arrived in Fort Worth for a horse show. Authorities say Grimes requires medication for his diabetes.

Authorities discovered Parton’s abandoned vehicle Tuesday on Highway 75. (RELATED: Airline Executive Found Hanging By Belt In Suburban Nature Park After Missing For Over A Year)

The sheriff’s office said they have a “person of interest” who they’ve yet to identify. Video footage from a local business captured Parton with a man who police say Parton met just before disappearing.