Elderly Woman Searching For Missing Son Goes Missing

Authorities are searching for an 80-year-old Oklahoma woman after she went missing Monday while searching for her 59-year-old son, who is also missing.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday they were searching for Glenda “Cookie” Parton, who was last seen in the Turley area. Authorities say Parton was searching for her son, Dwayne Selby. Selby and his 76-year-old friend Jack Grimes have both been unaccounted for since Friday, according to police. A silver alert was issued for Grimes on Tuesday.

Family members told police Grimes never called to let them know he and Selby had arrived in Fort Worth for a horse show. Authorities say Grimes requires medication for his diabetes.

TCSO Detectives are searching for leads in the disappearance of 80 year old Glenda “Cookie” Parton. She was last seen in the Turley area on Monday evening. Parton was searching for son, 59 yr old Dwayne Selby & his friend, 76 yr old Jack Grimes. No has heard from them since Fri. pic.twitter.com/iBRJozS0qE — Tulsa County Sheriff (@TCSO) October 27, 2021

Authorities discovered Parton’s abandoned vehicle Tuesday on Highway 75. (RELATED: Airline Executive Found Hanging By Belt In Suburban Nature Park After Missing For Over A Year)

TCSO seeks tips on identity of a person of interest in the disappearance of Glenda “Cookie” Parton. Video shows Parton with a man at local business Monday evening, just before she disappeared. Detectives need to identify and question this man: 918-595-5600 pic.twitter.com/spUUnwsgMY — Tulsa County Sheriff (@TCSO) October 27, 2021

The sheriff’s office said they have a “person of interest” who they’ve yet to identify. Video footage from a local business captured Parton with a man who police say Parton met just before disappearing.