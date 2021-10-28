Human Remains Found In California Desert Identified As New Jersey Woman Who Went Missing After Staying With Friends

Authorities identified on Thursday the remains of Lauren Cho, who went missing from her Airbnb in California in late June, and whose body was found in Yucca Valley earlier this month on Oct. 9.

Cho, a music teacher who had moved from New Jersey to the Yucca Valley eight months before her disappearance, was last seen June 28, CNN reported. Her ex-boyfriend reported her missing to authorities hours after she had left the compound frustrated without food, water or a cell phone, according to NBC News. Her ex-boyfriend also said Cho “indicated she was suffering from mental distress.”

Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division helped in the search for Cho. The unit began investigating after local investigators had “exhausted their investigation,” NBC News reported.

“Investigators are looking into all leads and working with family and friends of Ms. Cho. Future search operations will occur as further leads develop,” officials reportedly said. (RELATED: Missing Drunk Man Joins His Own Search And Rescue Party, Helps Find Himself)

California authorities on Thursday morning confirmed that remains discovered in Yucca Valley on Oct. 9 have been identified as missing New Jersey woman Lauren “El” Cho. #LaurenCho Cho was last seen in late Junehttps://t.co/cqbo9kn4gR — Audrey Conklin (@audpants) October 28, 2021

The Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Department noted that a cause of death is pending from toxicology results and that no “further information will be released on this case until such time toxicology results are available and new information is discovered as a result,” according to the statement.