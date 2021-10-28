REPORT: Bill Belichick Gives Underpaid New England Coaches ‘Wads Of Cash’ As Bonuses

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is reportedly very generous with his money.

In Seth Wickersham’s book “It’s Better To Be Feared,” it’s alleged that the legendary head coach would pay coaches under the table for going above and beyond their job expectations, according to Yahoo Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wickersham wrote the following in his book, according to the report from Yahoo Sports:

Belichick would reward the coaches who made little, out of his own pocket. During the season, he gave out what were called ‘green balls,’ wads of cash that could reach thousands of dollars. After the season, he would write a personal check to staffers who had overperformed – sometimes up to the six figures.

While it’s just a report and Belichick hasn’t confirmed it, I think I speak for most people when I say I hope it’s true because it’s one hell of an awesome report.

Imagine just walking around with wads of cash to randomly give people for doing an outstanding job. If I was in a position to do it, I’d do the same thing.

Never not help someone if you have the means to.

Bill Belichick would give underpaid Patriots coaches wads of cash called “green balls” that would sometimes be worth up to thousands of dollars 💰 He’d also write personal checks to staffers who had overperformed, sometimes up to six figures. (via @SethWickersham) pic.twitter.com/InNCYOS02N — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 27, 2021

I also love the fact the six-time Super Bowl champion with the Pats wasn’t allegedly just handing out a few $20 bills here and there. Wickersham reported that these under the table bonuses were “sometimes up to the six figures.”

In some parts of the country, you can get a house for that kind of money. That’s a ton of cash, and if it was under the table, who even knows if taxes were paid on it.

47 years in the NFL and Bill Belichick is still yelling at refs just as loud 🤣pic.twitter.com/P042egolIb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 27, 2021

Like I said, I hope like hell this report is true because it’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever heard from an NFL coach.