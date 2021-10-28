Shaq On Raising His Kids To Work Hard: ‘We Ain’t Rich. I’m Rich’

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal recently dropped a line for the ages about raising his kids to work hard.

During an appearance on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, Shaq talked about raising his kids with all his wealth, and he said, “I tell them all the time. We ain’t rich. I’m rich.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I love this mindset from Shaq, and it’s 100% the correct way to think. I have no kids, and I’m also not nearly as wealthy as Shaq. He’s in a different stratosphere than 99.99% of people walking around in America.

However, I do know a few rich people and they all more or less have this exact same mindset when it comes to raising their kids.

The last thing any rich parent wants is for their kids to grow up to be spoiled brats. That’s a fact. You spoil your kid and he’ll be in and out of rehab so many times by the age of 30 that your head will spin.

In order to make sure your kid works hard, you can’t treat them like they built the world. After all, Shaq’s kids weren’t out there playing more than 80 games a year in the NBA.

He was doing it, and he earned all that money. It’s his cash and only a fool would believe it was theirs.

Props to Shaq for keeping it real and raising his kids to work hard to make it in this world.